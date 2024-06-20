Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and call Kogi state Governor Usman Ododo to order.

The group alleged that Governor Usman Ododo is allegedly shielding his predecessor, Yahaya Bello and undermining the anti-corruption war.

In a statement released and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 19, signed by spokesperson Ibrahim Dan-Musa, NEYGA accused Ododo of using his immunity to protect Bello, who has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the group, Ododo has been driving Bello around, including to Abuja, where they are lobbying influential figures to intervene on his behalf.

The group further noted that during the Sallah celebrations in Okene, Governor Ododo's convoy brought the former Governor home. It revealed that the former Governor remained indoors throughout his stay and thereafter, they drove back together to his hiding place in the Government House.

NEYGA condemned Ododo’s actions as a slap in the face of President Tinubu’s anti-corruption efforts and warned that if left unchecked, it would set a dangerous precedent. The group urged the EFCC not to be frustrated by Bello’s attempts to wield public opinion in his favor, despite his alleged massive looting of state resources.

NEYGA emphasized the need for Bello to answer for his crimes, including the abduction of individuals during his tenure as governor. The group called on the nation to stand firm against corruption and not yield to blackmail.

“We must not allow corruption to fight back and undermine our collective efforts to build a just and equitable society,” the statement read.

“We urge President Tinubu to take decisive action and curb Ododo’s sabotage of the EFCC’s efforts to bring Yahaya Bello to justice.”

NEYGA also called on the people of Kogi State to reject politicians who prioritize personal interests over the welfare of the citizens. The group urged the residents to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders, and not to be swayed by empty promises and political manipulation.

In its conclusion, NEYGA reiterated its support for the EFCC and its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels. The group vowed to continue monitoring the situation in Kogi State and holding those responsible for corruption accountable.

The statement ended with a call for unity and solidarity in the fight against corruption, emphasizing that only by working together can the nation overcome this scourge and build a better future for all.

