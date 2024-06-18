The police in Kano state said it received five court orders regarding the protracted Emir tussle

Legit.ng reports that the police said it has already forwarded the court orders to Nigeria's minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi

CP Usaini Gumel made it clear that his men will protect supporters of contending emirs, Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero, as well as Kano residents

Kano, Kano state - Usaini Gumel, the commissioner of police (CP) in Kano, has said the police boss in Kano said Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of Nigeria and minister of justice, is in receipt of five court orders concerning the Kano emir tussle.

In an interview with The Nation, published on Tuesday, June 18, Gumel noted that the police bosses are waiting for the directive of the country's attorney-general.

Kano emirship: Police promise professionalism

The CP said:

“We received about five court orders and forwarded them to the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice. We are waiting for his response and directives.

“And while awaiting the outcome in court or directives from the AGF, we must protect the contending emirs.

“We also have to protect the subjects of both emirs as well as residents of the state.”

It would be recalled that a former governor of Kano and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, earlier vowed that a potential state of emergency would be resisted in the state.

He accused the Bola Tinubu-led federal government of compromising Kano security by its refusal to take away heavy operatives guarding the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

'Kano govt, judiciary well-situated to resolve controversy'

Meanwhile, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said President Tinubu-led federal government ought not to get involved in who becomes the Emir of Kano.

Omokri said the Kano state government and the judiciary are capable of resolving the royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

