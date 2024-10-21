The Kwara senator, Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, who was accused of harbouring drugs at his residence in Kwara, has fired back at the NDLEA

Senator Ashiru questioned who has been charged to court since the anti-narcotic agency found such an exhibit at his home

The federal lawmaker then called on the NDLEA to take its time to fish out the bad eggs within rather than doing a media trial

Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru has denied allegations made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that drugs were found in his home.

The NDLEA's claim came after Ashiru called the agency the "most corrupt and compromised government agency" last week.

Kwara senator speaks on allegation of drugs found at his residence Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, Ashiru questioned the agency's motives, asking why they didn't file charges if they indeed found drugs at his Kwara home.

Kwara senator carpets NDLEA

The senator labelled the NDLEA's claim as "preposterous and mere fishing" after he spoke out against them on the Senate floor.

Ashiru emphasized the agency's responsibility to take suspected drug dealers to court rather than engaging in name-calling and media trials.

The senator urged the NDLEA to focus on internal cleaning and "fishing out bad eggs" instead of seeking cheap publicity. He clarified that none of the individuals mentioned by the NDLEA works for him.

Nigerian senator questioned NDLEA

Senator Ashiru wondered why the agency did not make the allegation against him raise the allegation against him before he spoke against them on the floor of the Senate and asked who had been charged to court if they really found something incriminating at his home.

Ashiru, in a statement by his media aid, said:

“If any drugs were found on certain persons mentioned by the NDLEA, it is rational to ask at which court of law were the culprits charged?"

