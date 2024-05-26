Usman Okai, PDP chieftain, has sent a strong message to President Bola Tinubu regarding Yahaya Bello's case

In an interview with Legit.ng, Okai explained that Tinubu's intervention would be a slap on the EFCC's face, noting Yahaya Bello is not above the law, he has a case to answer, and he should do so without drama

Similarly, a chieftain of the ruling APC insisted that Yahaya Bello needed to clear his name and give account to the good people of Kogi state

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Usman Okai, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to get involved in Yahaya Bello's case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the former Kogi state governor, Bello, has been accused of misappropriation of funds.

The EFCC is prosecuting Bello over an alleged N80.2 fraud.

Okai, the PDP candidate in 2023 for the Dekina/Bassa Federal House of Representatives election, disclosed in a telephone interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, May 26, that Tinubu's intervention would hinder justice.

Buttressing his point, the PDP chieftain noted that Tinubu's only intervention is strengthening the EFCC and the judiciary to ensure justice in Kogi state.

Okai stated thus:

"No. Should Tinubu intervene, and should the people of Kogi state asking for justice not get justice? Why are they narrowing it down like a fight between Yahaya Bello and the EFCC? I don't think they have any misunderstanding.

"There was a petition about how so much money came to the state and traces of this money being looted and diverted. Some of which were used to purchase properties. What is meant for, the money was used for it. This constituted to be economic crimes. Then, the EFCC has its jurisdiction to question the former governor, and that is where they are.

"The president should intervene that what? That Bello shouldn't be questioned? Yahaya Bello is not god. So, it is as good as saying that they should pardon all the Yahoo Yahoo guys in prison and also let them get a presidential pardon.

"Those people asking the president to intervene are not being fair to the people of Kogi state. The President is not a fool, and neither did this case start under him. This case started under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The money meant for the construction of roads, hospitals and schools has been diverted and stolen. For eight years of Bello's reign, workers did not receive a promotion allowance or leave allowance.

"If the president intervenes it will amount to a bad president and the implication is that anybody can molest the EFCC.

"The president has the security report and he is aware of the enormous atrocities committed in Kogi state by Yahaya Bello and he would not intervene. The only intervention is for Tinubu to ensure that the EFCC is strengthened, the judiciary is strengthened to make sure the Kogi state gets justice."

"Yahaya Bello should clear his name," APC chieftain insists

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, ESV Podar Johnson, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged President Tinubu to allow the EFCC to carry out its duties unhindered.

The APC chieftain also noted that Yahaya Bello, the former Kogi governor must clear his name.

Podar Johnson told Legit.ng that:

"The president appointed the EFCC to fight crime. So, the alleged offence of Yahaya Bello does not need the president's intervention because Nigerians are watching.

"Some past governors have been punished for corruption, Yahaya Bello should be allowed to defend himself and clear his name. The president should be seen supporting the EFCC, all that people want to know is whether the governor betrayed the people's trust since he was elected governor. So, I will advise the president to stay clear of interference, let justice take its cause to serve as references to corrupt politicians."

Yahaya Bello vs EFCC: Ex-Kogi governor to appear in court

Meanwhile, ex-Kogi Governor Bello has reportedly agreed to appear before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 13, to answer questions on the corruption allegations filed against him by the EFCC.

The lead counsel to the former governor, Abdulwahab Mohammed, made the undertaking before the court on Friday, May 10, following the court's rejection of his request to suspend the trial.

According to Mohammed, Bello was not afraid to be arraigned, but he was concerned about his safety in the hands of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

