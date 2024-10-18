Several members of the NNPP in Kano state have switched camp to the APC, following the Tsunami of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin

The prominent NNPP chieftains dumped their party for the APC and lamented over the harsh treatment meted out to them by the leadership of the party

Senator Jibrin confirmed the development on Friday and shared photos of the defectors alongside their supporters at the National Assembly

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, announced that several members of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin receives several NNPP chieftains into APC. Photo credit: Barau I. Jibrin @barauijibrin

Source: Facebook

Jibrin made this known in a post accompanied by photos shared on his X page on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Alhaji Auwalu Yusuf Dawakin Tofa and other members of the NNPP announced their exit from the NNPP to the APC at two separate meetings at the National Assembly.

They hinged their decision on the APC's approach to politics and the numerous interventions across our state. They lamented how badly they were treated in the NNPP.

The Deputy President of the Senate tweeted:

"Defection galore continues as more NNPP chieftains join APC.

"Yesterday, I received Alhaji Auwalu Yusuf Dawakin Tofa and other members of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"At two separate meetings at the National Assembly, the NNPP members announced their exit from their former party to the APC.

"Citing our approach to politics and the numerous interventions across our state, they lamented how badly they were treated in the NNPP.

"I assured them that our party was large enough to embrace everyone and that they would be treated fairly and respectfully, like all other APC members.

"In the last four months, over 100 prominent NNPP leaders, including aides of the Kano State Governor and thousands of their supporters, have joined the APC."

See the photos of the NNPP chieftains who joined APC below;

Read more about defection articles here:

1331 APC members join NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC lost 1,331 members to the ruling NNPP in Dawakin Tofa local government area (LGA) of Kano state.

The defectors mainly from 11 wards of the area included the former vice chairman of the LGA, Malam Kwa, and erstwhile state house of assembly aspirant, Audu Tumfafi.

During their meeting with Hashimu Dungurawa, the Kano state chairman of the NNPP, the defectors vowed to work against the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng