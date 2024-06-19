The Democracy Watch Network (DWN) strongly condemned Governor Siminalayi Fubara for allegedly deploying armed thugs to remove 23 LGAs

The group alleged Fubara's actions led to a breakdown of law and order in Rivers State and resulted in tragic loss of life

The group urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to restore peace in Rivers State pending court resolution

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Democracy Watch Network (DWN) has vehemently condemned Governor Siminalayi Fubara for using armed thugs to harass, intimidate, and forcibly remove 23 local government chairmen from office.

This was as the group labelled Fubara's actions as a blatant attack on democracy, leading to the tragic loss of life and a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, ordering him to reverse his decisions.

Recall that Fubara on Tuesday morning, June 18, directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) to take charge of the councils.

Following Governor Fubara's speech, the group alleged that youths loyal to him on Tuesday, June 18, stormed several local government headquarters, evicting elected officials and destroying government property, The Nation reported.

In a statement signed by Mr. Godfrey Titus, the group called Fubara's conduct unacceptable and warned that it sets a dangerous precedent for undermining democratic norms in Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

Titus accused Fubara of exhibiting a penchant for violence and highlighted this incident as a stark reminder of his disregard for human life and democratic principles.

The Democracy Watch Network urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to restore peace and order in Rivers State until the court rules on the matter.

He said:

"The Democracy Watch Network (DWN) strongly condemns Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for deploying thugs to forcibly remove Local Government Chairmen from office immediately after their tenure expired," the statement declared.

"This blatant attack on democracy has tragically resulted in the loss of two lives and a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. Governor Fubara's actions flagrantly violate the rule of law and demonstrate a clear disregard for the democratic process.

"The DWN demands Governor Fubara immediately rescind his decision, uphold the legal process, and allow the chairmen to continue in office until the court reaches a verdict.

"We call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to swiftly intervene, restore peace and order in Rivers State, and hold Governor Fubara accountable for his actions against democracy."

