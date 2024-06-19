APC Breeding New Terrorists in Kano? Security Agencies Told to Arrest Kwankwaso
- The APC in Kano has urged the security agencies in Nigeria to immediately arrest the former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso
- Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the chairman of the Kano APC, made the call while reacting to the allegation by Kwankwaso that President Bola Tinubu's administration was aiding a new breed of terrorism in the state
- Kwankwaso's allegation was his reaction to the heavy security present at the Nasarawa mini palace where deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero had been staying
The Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerian security agencies to immediately arrest Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), in the 2023 presidential election.
Kwankwaso was said to have accused the APC-led federal government of breeding new terrorist insurgents in Kano.
APC wants Kwankwaso those sponsoring terrorism in Kano
According to The Punch, the APC chairman in Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, called on the security agents in a statement on Tuesday, June 18.
Abbas' statement reads in part:
“Nigeria Security owes an urgent responsibility of not only arresting Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who is behind the allegations, but they must make him mention those who are sponsoring the insecurity in the State.”
The NNPP presidential candidate made the allegation on Monday, June 17, at the flag-off ceremony for the 85-kilometer rural road construction in his hometown, Madobi.
Kwankwaso accuses FG of sponsoring new terrorism
Kwankwaso alleged that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government was aiding a new breed of terrorists in Kano because of the deployment of heavy security at the Nasarawa mini-palace where the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero had been staying.
Reacting to the allegation, the APC chairman in Kano asked the security agencies not only to detain Kwankwaso but also to ensure that the former presidential candidate identified those he accused of recruiting Boko Haram terrorists under the Tinubu's government's directive.
Abbas said the statement is condemnable because it is a pointer to a sinister plan from Kwankwaso's side.
Source: Legit.ng
