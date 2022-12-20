Doyin Okupe has revealed why he decided to step aside from the Peter Obi presidential campaign as the director-general

In a letter addressed to Peter Obi, Okupe who had been convicted of money laundering said he decided to resign in order not to allow his personal interest distract the campaign

The move has been generating reactions from Nigerians on Twitter, especially the supporters of the Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe on Tuesday evening, December 20, resigned as the director-general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign for the 2023 general election.

Okupe announced his resignation in a letter he addressed to the LP presidential candidate, Obi.

Doyin Okupe on Tuesday evening, December 20, stepped aside as the DG of Peter Obi's presidential campaign. Photo credit: @doyinokupe

Why I decided to resign, Okupe tells Peter Obi

In the letter which he has posted on his Twitter page, Okupe said it is better not to allow his personal interest distract the campaign of Obi and that of the party, hence his decision to resign.

Okupe urged Obi to appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with no distractions.

The letter reads:

“Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same,” the letter read in part.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions. God bless you and family.”

Legit.ng notes that Okupe’s resignation followed a judgement by the Federal High Court in Abuja which found him guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

The court on Monday, December 19, convicted Okupe and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of fine which he had paid.

Nigerians react to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Rinu Oduala, @SavvyRinu, said:

"A sign of what to expect from Peter Obi’s government. No one will be exempted from doing the right thing ."

@Ollawaski said:

"Thank you very much sir for taking this stance. History will be kind to you. More #Obidients will step forward to collect the baton. We must move Nigeria from Consumption to Production!"

Li, @LiMegatronic, said:

"You are an honorable man. I still would have stuck with you and @PeterObi if you didn’t step down. We know this was a smear campaign. You have my highest respect sir.✊✊✊"

Daniel Regha, @DanielRegha, said:

"Doyin Okupe u stepping aside doesn't wash away ur N702m money laundering conviction; Obidients are applauding ur act thinking it's honorable but that's cos most choose to be gullib!e.

"If truly u wanted to lead by example, serving ur 2-year jail term was the right thing to do."

Ocular Priest, @Dr_chazduke, said:

"Sir this is what detractors wanted, they are scared of you. However, we know you know what's best for the Obidient movement and the New Nigeria project. We respect your decision."

OLUOMO OF DERBY, @Oluomoofderby, said:

"Thank you Mr Doyin………..Always leading by example. Politics is not a do or die affair."

Miz Cazorla, @MizCazorla1, said:

"This is the honorable thing to do. You gave Peter Obi your best as the DG."

Peter Obi reacts to Doyin Okupe's conviction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, aid Okupe's conviction for money laundering would not demoralise him.

Obi said this during interaction with journalists in Uyo at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom state council secretariat on Monday, December 19.

The former Anambra governor said he was undaunted by the conviction and would continue with his campaign and allow the due process of law to take its course.

