Former director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe, said he and the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, never believed in the ideologies of the opposition platform

Legit.ng recalls that in January 2024, Okupe resigned his membership of LP, citing ideological differences, but Obi remains a member of the party

Okupe, a former presidential aide, clarified that his membership in the LP expired after their electoral defeat in the presidential election conducted in February 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, former director-general (DG) of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in 2023, has said the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, never believed in the ideologies of the party.

According to Okupe, the LP was just a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the 2023 presidential election.

Okupe spoke while featuring on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, April 23.

“The LP for us — for Peter Obi and I — and those in the leadership of the movement… The party was a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

"I have never been a labour person, I have never operated on the left before but we needed a platform and this was the only platform readily available to us.

“Peter Obi is not a labour person. He is not a leftist person, he is a trader, he is a businessman just like me."

Okupe explained that his lifelong alignment with right-wing and liberal democratic principles clashed with Labour's left-of-centre ideology, making his continued membership difficult.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member noted that they contested the election on the P platform and lost.

