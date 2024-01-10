The Labour Party has reacted to the exit of its former campaign director for the 2023 presidential poll, Doyin Okupe

A statement released by the party claimed that Okupe's departure was not a surprise, as he is known for his political harlotry

The party rhetorically asked if Okupe would have exited the Labour Party had Peter Obi won the presidential polls

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party has responded to the departure of one of its prominent members, Doyin Okupe, who resigned citing ideological differences.

Okupe, previously the party's campaign director in the 2023 presidential election, explained that his longstanding commitment to right-wing and liberal democratic values conflicted with the left-of-centre ideology of the Labour Party, leading to his decision to leave.

The former Labour Party stalwart was the campaign director of the 2023 presidential election. Photo Credit: Meche Oswald

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party, which is ideologically rooted in the left of the centre.”

No room for political opportunists, says Labour Party

Regarding Okupe's assertion about the party, LP, in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 9, described his move as "political harlotry."

The party said they weren't surprised about his recent move as he has been known for moving from one party to another.

The statement reads party:

"What kind of political harlotry was he exhibiting by finding no qualms in jumping from one party to another with such ease?

"His exit from Labour Party is not in any way surprising to us. In a true character of traditional politicians who moves from place to another, he was in PDP, from PDP to APC and then Labour Party and we won’t be surprised if he goes back to his vomit and embrace either APC or PDP all over again. It is all about where food is ready."

The Labour Party noted that it has a clear-cut ideology that grants equal opportunity and social justice.

The party said its platform is not a place for "opportunists" like Okupe.

"I ask again, had the Labour Party declared winner of the presidential election, would Okupe remain with the party or jump ship in adherence to his ideological leaning?" the party asked rhetorically.

Bye-election: LP releases timetable, pegs Senate form at N3.5m, Reps N2m, Assembly N500k

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the Labour Party has rolled out their schedule and timetable for the upcoming bye-election.

Details of the schedule were released on Thursday, December 28, via an official statement signed by Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the party's national secretary.

The circular also contained price tags for the vacant elective positions that would be contested during the bye-election.

Source: Legit.ng