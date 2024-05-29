A public commentator, Segun Akinleye, has said there is a need to change underperforming ministers

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinleye said by the time Tinubu spends the second year, "the jury will be out for him"

Akinleye stated that the time is ticking, praying that Tinubu is "not blinded by loyalty at the expense of his name and the legacy"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Segun Akinleye, has reiterated the demand for the immediate dismissal of underperforming ministers.

Speaking to Legit.ng on Wednesday, on the occasion of May 29, which heralds democracy day, a day Nigeria returned to democracy, Akinleye asserted that the need for President Bola Tinubu to change underperforming ministers "should not even be up for debate".

Analyst Segun Akinleye says some of President Bola Tinubu's ministers are not good enough. Photo credits: Akinleye Oluwasegun, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The expert told Legit.ng:

"A few months back, in his New Year message to Nigerians, Mr. President said, and I quote: 'I took an oath to serve this country and give my best at all times. Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough. It is the reason I put in place a policy coordination, evaluation, monitoring and delivery unit in the presidency to make sure that governance output improves the living conditions of our people.'

"So, he (Tinubu) knows this is the logical thing to do."

Furthermore, Akinleye said if people go on the streets today to ask Nigerian citizens which presidential appointee should be fired, "they will close their eyes and mention them".

He continued:

"Let's look at the ministry of marine and blue economy, how do you put a communication veteran in a ministry of mines? What has he been able to do? And this is me just mentioning a few ministries."

More to read on Tinubu's one year in office

Jimoh Ibrahim: Tinubu should dissolve his cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jimoh Ibrahim, senator representing Ondo south, asked Tinubu to dissolve his cabinet.

Ibrahim said many ministers are not on the “grade A” list.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng