Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism, security matters, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has urged President Bola Tinubu's administration to consider a political resolution concerning detained Nnamdi Kanu as a step towards healing the southeast geopolitical zone.

Legit.ng reports that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 when he was forcibly returned to Nigeria from Kenya.

Atiku suggests how to end killings of security agents in the southeast. Photo credits: Soeren Stache, Kola Sulaimon, Stefan Heunis

Source: Getty Images

Atiku said that exploring a diplomatic resolution “will diffuse the compressor cooker situation in the region”.

The former vice president also asserted that a political resolve “will be a win-win for all parties”.

The 77-year-old’s comment comes against the backdrop of the brutal killing of five soldiers in Abia state on Thursday, May 30, by gunmen believed to have allegiance to Kanu’s controversial separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Atiku said in a statement he personally signed:

“The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia state on Thursday stands condemned.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace. But even more profound is the impact of yesterday's sit-at-home in the Southeast region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“The veil of the so-called Unknown Gun Men hiding under cover to unleash death and mayhem must be lifted to ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.”

The presidential hopeful concluded:

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues. I believe that this will diffuse the compressor cooker situation in the region. It will be a win-win for all parties.”

More to read on Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Legit.ng