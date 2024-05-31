The Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has apologized to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu

The apology was extended to Ribadu during a closed-door meeting in Abuja, as reported

Governor Yusuf's spokesperson confirmed the withdrawal of the accusation and the apology to Ribadu

FCT, Abuja-Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf issued an apology to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, following accusations of interference in the Kano emirship crisis.

Governor Yusuf's actions included the dethronement of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano and the reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the Kano State Emirates Council Law 2024.

Kano state governor offers apology to NSA Ribadu Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Facebook

Sources disclosed that the apology was extended to Ribadu during a closed-door meeting held in the governor's office in Abuja on Thursday, as reported by Daily Trust.

Upon Bayero's return to Kano and occupation of the Nasarawa palace, Governor Yusuf ordered his arrest, citing concerns about escalating tensions in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As a result, troops were dispatched to the palace, creating the perception that he enjoyed support from the federal government.

The deputy governor of the state, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, had accused Ribadu of assisting Ado Bayero in returning to Kano following his removal from the throne.

Ribadu refuted the accusation and warned Gwarzo of legal action, setting a deadline for an apology.

Kano deputy gov, Gwarzo issues appology

Subsequently, the deputy governor apologized to Ribadu, citing erroneous intelligence as the basis for his earlier allegation.

Details of the meeting

As reported by Leadership, while Governor Yusuf characterized his meeting with Ribadu yesterday as "fruitful engagement," insiders familiar with the discussion revealed that the governor verbally apologized to Ribadu for the events of last week.

The source who spoke to Daily Trust said:

“The governor and the NSA spoke heart-to-heart in Hausa. He appealed verbally to the NSA over the comment made by his deputy last week.

“The governor felt that apologizing to him in the media was not enough, hence the reason for the personal visit to Abuja."

Withdrawal of accusation

Meanwhile, the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, issued a statement confirming that Governor Yusuf withdrew the accusation and extended an apology to the NSA.

He elaborated that during the meeting, which lasted over an hour, they deliberated on the state's circumstances following the dissolution of five new emirates and the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir.

He said:

“Recognizing the respected professional background and integrity of the NSA throughout his time as an officer and anti-corruption campaigner, the state deemed it necessary to retract the allegation and offer a sincere apology."

The meeting took place as Sanusi marked his sixth day at the Kano palace, during which a considerable number of district heads and members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council, an Islamic sect council, expressed their allegiance to him.

Emir Sanusi II makes first appointment amid tussles

In another development, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, reportedly made his first appointment on Thursday, May 30.

Legit.ng understands that this came barely a week after he was reinstalled as the Emir of the ancient city.

Sanusi II, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), approved the appointment of a new ward head of Kofar Mazugal, Hamisu Sani, in the Dala local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng