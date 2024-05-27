Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Monday, May 27, the Kano State Government begged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to move the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the state.

Why Tinubu should move Bayero out of Kano? Deputy gov explains

As reported by The Punch, the government stressed that Bayero’s presence in Kano threatens the peace and stability cherished by its people.

The state deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam, made this appeal on Monday, during a press conference concerning the ongoing chieftaincy crisis in Kano.

The number two man in Kano state then maintained the government’s stand to go ahead to reinstate and accompany the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to ascend the throne.

According to him, ‘the government was not served with a court order restraining or ordering that all parties to maintain status quo”.

He disclosed that out of eight respondents, only one respondent, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), was served with the court order while others including the Kano State Government were not served.

Appealing to Tinubu, he said:

“We appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Office of the National Security Adviser and other agencies concerned to investigate the happenings in Kano as it relates to the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and take immediate steps to evacuate him from his current residence and remove him from in the state. As it is now, he is constituting a security threat in the state.

“A lot of efforts were put in place to reach out to the President on happenings around the chieftaincy matters.”

