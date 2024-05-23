Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Thursday, May 23.

This is due to the passage of the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill), 2024 by the state assembly.

According to Daily Trust, the DSS operatives were seen waiting at the entrance of the palace.

It was gathered that the Emir Bayero is in Ogun state on a private visit to Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Rumours suggest that the abolishment of five emirates could pave the way for the return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, The Punch reports.

There are insinuations that the emir may be removed if Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf assents to the amended law.

According to the bill, Governor Yusuf shall take all necessary measures to restore Kano emirate to its previous position before the enactment of the repealed law.

