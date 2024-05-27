There is a new development regarding the crisis rocking Kano state despite the federal government's intervention

On Monday, May 27, the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, received some district heads at the Nassarawa palace

Legit.ng reports the district heads were said to have been in the palace to pay homage to Bayero as seen in a video making the rounds online

Aminu Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kano, is currently receiving district heads inside the Nassarawa palace.

The deposed Kano of Emir Ado Bayero has refused to leave his palace even after he was dethroned following Sanusi's reinstatement. Photo credit: Aminu Ado Bayero, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Legit.ng reports that this happened after Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir, played host to district heads as well on Sunday, May 26, in his Kano palace.

As reported by The Cable, the district heads who just paid homage to Bayero are not loyal to Sanusi II.

Leadership also confirmed the development via a video shared on its X page on Monday.

Sanusi vs Bayero royal tussle: How it started

Recall that Kano has been embroiled in crisis since the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Bayero returned to Kano on Saturday, May 25, to a hero’s welcome from a horde of his supporters.

However, Abba Yusuf, the Kano governor, immediately ordered Bayero’s arrest for “disturbing the peace of the state,” after being smuggled to the ancient city in the night.

In a new development, the recently deposed emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, has refused to accept his fate.

Watch the video as Bayero receives district heads at his palace in Nasarawa state

Police uncover fresh plot to set Kano assembly ablaze

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state police command, alongside other security agencies, has said it uncovered a plot by some miscreants to attack the House of Assembly and other strategic places within the state.

The joint security heads led by the commissioner of police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed this at a press conference in Kano on Sunday, May 26.

Gumel said the planned attacks targeted the state assembly complex, the majority leader, the Kano House of Assembly, the house of the member representing Gwale constituency, and other places.

