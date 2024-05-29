The Kano royal tussle between reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero threw the state into confusion on Tuesday, May 28

The confusion emanated as a result of two conflicting court orders from the federal high court and the Kano state high court ordering the eviction and protection of Sanusi and Ado Bayero

However, Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, disclosed that the two courts are coordinated jurisdictions, and no one is above the other and explained the way out in such a situation

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Kano - Kano state was thrown into confusion on Tuesday, May 28, after two conflicting court orders regarding the battle of the Kano Emirate Emir's throne between the deposed Aminu Ado Bayero and the reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi.

Justice S. Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano issued a directive to the inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the commissioner of police in the state, Hussain Gumel, to ensure that the deposed Ado Bayero gets all the rights and privileges as the Emir.

Lawyer addresses conflicting court orders in Kano royal tussle Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Kano high court orders conflicted with federal high court

On the other hand, Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano state High Court ordered the police, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army not to evict the reinstated Emir of Kano, Sanusi, from the palace.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ado Bayero had shunned Monday, May 27, the state high court ruling ordered the police to evict him from the Nasarawa mini-palace.

Rather, the police and other security agents beefed up security around the mini palace.

Adeagbe reveals way forward in Kano legal tussle

Speaking on the legal matters which arose from the royal tussle in Kano, Wale Adeagbo, an influential legal icon, told Legit.ng that Nigeria's constitution does not rate the federal high court above the state high court.

According to Adeagbo, the two courts are the High Courts with coordinated jurisdiction and power, just that one belonged to the state and the other belonged to the federal.

He said:

"The orders are both Ex-Parte Orders, which do not last forever. Generally, an ex-parte order lasts for only 7 days.

"On the sight of this conflicting Ex-Parte Order, the Parties involved should maintain the status quo, including the Police. They should go to Court to challenge the real issue."

Atiku speaks on Kano royal tussle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, reacted to the royal tussle between Sanusi and Bayero.

The ex-PDP presidential candidates condemned the deployment of the military in the matter, saying such would upset the peace and security in the state.

He added that President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to be reminded that Kano is known for peace and security, and any attempt to destabilise it would be resisted.

Source: Legit.ng