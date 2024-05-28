The Kano state high court has ordered the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army not to evict the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the court gave the order on Tuesday, May 28, while delivering his verdict on the suit filed by Sanusi and four of Kano's kingmakers.

The four kingmakers who filed the suit alongside Sanusi are Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi, Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta, Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani, and Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan.

According to the ruling, the security agencies were also restricted from arresting or harassing the emir and the kingmakers.

