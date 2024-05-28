Breaking: Tension as Court orders removal of Emir Sanusi from Kano Palace

A Federal High Court has ordered the removal of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from Kofar Kudu Palace.

There have been legal tussles in the last few days over the legality of who occupies the position of Emir of Kano between the former Central Bank Governor Muhammadu Sanusi II and Dr Aminu Ado Bayero.

Court orders removal of Sanusi from Emir's palace Photo Credit: @Fareederh_Tofa_, @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

But on Tuesday, the Federal High Court Presiding Judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda, who gave the exparte order, said it was granted in the interest of justice and the maintenance of peace in Kano state.

The order in suit no FHC/KN//CS/190/2024 granted by Justice S.A Amobeda ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and the Kano State Police Commissioner, Hussain Gumel to ensure that all rights and privileges is granted to Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero as the substantive Emir of Kano be given to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The directive by the Federal High Court came against the backdrop of an order by the Kano State High Court presided by Justice Amina Aliyu ordering the Police, DSS and the Military from evicting Emir Lamido Sanusi from his palace.

The Federal High Court ordered the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, the Nigeria Army, the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) and other security agencies in Kano to adhere to the directive.

The court upon hearing a motion ex-parte by M.L Yusufari SAN, and other legal expert on behalf of Emir Ado Bayero also restrained the aforementioned security agencies either by themselves, their agents, servants, privies or any other person or authority from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Emir Ado Bayero pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

The Court further restrained the Police from denying Emir Aminu Ado Bayero the use of his official residence and palace st the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu as well as enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of being Emir of Kano State and to evicting anything, anybody residing within the palace illegally.

Source: Legit.ng