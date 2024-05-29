Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest protesters in the state

The governor revealed that he had intelligence that loyalists of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero were scheming to cause unrest in the state

He noted that the government would not allow any form of dissent in the state, and anyone caught demonstrating will be locked behind bars

The executive governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf, has given an order to the state's law enforcement agencies to nab anyone caught protesting the deposition of the ousted Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Governor Yusuf explained that intel suggests some pro-Bayero factions have been plotting to stage a massive protest in the state.

Kano governor is determined to ensure Sanusi's reinstatement is unchallenged Photo: Facebook/SanusiLamidoSanusi,Governor Abba Yusuf

Source: Facebook

He said they plan to get students from neighbouring states to see out the plan.

The governor has directed the Police, the Directorate of State Security Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to arrest anyone seen openly demonstrating against the government.

The statement reads in part:

"We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero."

Court orders removal of Emir Sanusi

A Federal High Court has ordered the removal of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from Kofar Kudu Palace.

There have been legal tussles in the last few days over the legality of who occupies the position of Emir of Kano between the former Central Bank Governor Muhammadu Sanusi II and Dr Aminu Ado Bayero.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 28, the Federal High Court presiding judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda, who gave the exparte order, said it was granted in the interest of justice and maintaining peace in Kano state.

Kano court orders protection of Sanusi

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Kano state high court had ordered the protection of the reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The court also ordered the DSS, Police and the Nigerian Army to protect the four kingmakers who filed the suit.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu's judgment came a day after he ordered the eviction of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Source: Legit.ng