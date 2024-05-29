The conflicting interim injunctions over the royal tussle in Kano have gotten the attention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola

Justice Ariwoola summoned chief judges of the federal high court and the Kano state high Court

The federal high court in Kano ordered Sanusi II to vacate the palace while Kano state high court issued an injunction preventing any interference with Emir Sanusi’s autonomy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The chief judge of the federal high court, and the chief judge of Kano state high Court have been summoned to appear before the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The summon is over the conflicting interim injunctions regarding the Kano Emirate tussle between Emir Muhammadu Sanusi and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Chief Judge, Federal Judge summoned over conflicting orders Photo credit: @Super_Joyce1, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: UGC

The conflicting interim injunctions have confused the rightful authority and protection of the emirs in Kano, Channels Television reports.

Legit.ng recalls that Justice S. A. Amobeda of the federal high court in Kano ordered the eviction of Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace.

Justice S. A. Amobeda reinforced the authority of the deposed Emir Bayero on Tuesday, May 28.

While Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the Kano state high court issued an injunction preventing any interference with Emir Sanusi’s autonomy and the seizure of key symbols of his authority.

The National Judicial Council(NJC) confirmed the summon of the chief judges of the federal high court and the Kano state high Court in a post via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @njcNig.

Chiefs order Sanusi to vacate Kano Emir's palace

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Sanusi II was ordered to vacate the royal palace immediately on Wednesday, May 29.

The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria gave the order after the Federal High Court order ordered Sanusi II to vacate the palace on Tuesday, May 28. The chiefs said Sanusi II should stop trying to sneak back into the Kano Emir's palace through the back door.

The chiefs said it is illegal and unacceptable to occupy a palace and also reign as king without the support of the people.

Source: Legit.ng