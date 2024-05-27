A governorship election petition tribunal has affirmed the re-election of Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa state

A three-member tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the APC and its flagbearer, Timipre Sylva

Legit.ng reports that Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa and ex-minister, is still hopeful of leading the oil-rich south-south state despite coming second in the off-cycle election in 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Bayelsa governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday, May 27, affirmed the re-election of Governor Douye Diri of the state.

As reported by The Nation, in a judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led three-member tribunal quashed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the November 2023 election in Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva.

The Bayelsa state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the re-election of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state. Photo credits: @HETimipreSylva, @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

In a unanimous decision, the tribunal held that the APC and Sylva failed to adduce credible evidence to establish any of the allegations they raised against the outcome of the Bayelsa state governorship poll.

It struck out all the additional proof of evidence as well as statements on oath of some of the witnesses that testified for the petitioners against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor.

The Punch also noted the court's verdict.

Duoye Diri delighted

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, Governor Diri showed his elation and expressed gratitude to Bayelsa indigenes and God.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Congratulations to us all! We won Again!

"Thank you Lord! Thank you Bayelsans!

"All petitions against our re-election dismissed!"

Read more Bayelsa-related news

Bayelsa: 'Sylva has been violent' - Diri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Diri criticised APC's Sylva.

Diri alleged that the APC chieftain was behind the electoral violence recorded in Nembe-Bassambiri area of Bayelsa state in the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng