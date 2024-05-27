Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court, Abuja, has dismissed a suit by the impeached Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu seeking the nullification of Asue Ighodalo as the governorship flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng recalls that Shaibu had contended that he is the authentic candidate of the PDP for the Edo governorship election slated for September.

Phillip Shaibu dealt a blow in his bid to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state. Photo credit: @HonPhilipShaibu

Ighodalo was announced the winner of another PDP primary exercise which took place in February at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

Subsequently, Shaibu said the election that produced Ighodalo was marred by irregularities and disregard for the party’s constitution.

But in a judgement on Monday, May 27, Justice James Omotosho held that Shaibu lacked the locus standi to have challenged the outcome of the primary.

The Nation reported that the judge gave the verdict and said Shaibu did not fully participate in the poll and was not present at the venue of the primary the day it was held.

The Punch also noted the court's verdict.

Furthermore, Justice Omotosho held that the suit by Shaibu was premature because he failed to exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party before heading to the court.

More to follow...

