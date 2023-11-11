Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - The incumbent governor of Bayelsa state, Duoye Diri, has slammed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in the state, Timipre Sylva, with a strong allegation.

Diri alleged that Timipre Sylva is sponsoring violence in Bayelsa state. Photo credit: Timipre Sylva, Douye Diri

Diri tackles Timipre Sylva as violence rocks Bayelsa poll

Diri maintained that the former governor of Bayelsa state, Sylva was behind the electoral violence recorded so far in the Nembe-Bassambiri area of the state.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll, is seeking re-election for another four years in office. He spoke on Saturday after he cast his vote in the poll, Channels TV reported.

BusinessDay reported also that the governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improvement in its handling of the governorship election in the state, noting it has improved.

Diri however hinted that he has reported electoral issues to the chairman of INEC and expected him to take the matters up without delay.

The governor alleged that:

“Timipre Sylva has been violent in every election”.

“We have been raising the issue of the violent character and person of Timipre Sylva. Over the years, in every election he is involved in, you experience violence, you experience lawlessness, and even in Nembe-Bassambiri, the name and the character behind what is happening in Nembe-Bassambiri is Timipre Sylva,” Diri added.

Menawhile, Sylva is in the trace to win the state again and rule in the next four years. He is contending with Diri, and Udengs Eradiri of Labour Party.

