Bayelsa, Yenagoa - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has appointed Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Diri also approved the appointment of Peter Pereotubo Akpe as the Chief of Staff (CoS) at Government House on Tuesday, March 26.

In a statement released by the governor's chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, Diri also appointed Irorodamie Komonibo as the new Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS), at Government House, and retained Alabrah as the CPS from his first tenure.

Governor Diri, through his CPS, said the appointments are with immediate effect

According to Alabrah, the appointments take immediate effect, The Nation reports.

Before the new appointment, Nimibofa Ayawei, a Professor of Analytical Chemistry, technocrat, public servant, and university teacher, was executive chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue, a position he has occupied since 2016, Leadership reports.

Ayawei started his career at the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment before being appointed a member of the State Scholarship Board in 2001. In 2002, he was appointed chairman of Bassan-Koluama Rural Development Authority.

On his part, Pereotubo Akpe, the immediate past Deputy Chief of Staff and Acting Chief of Staff is a 1991 graduate of the University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt (now Rivers State University) where he obtained a B.Sc. in Technical Education, specializing in Electrical/Electronics.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Administration and Planning from the same university and a PhD in the same discipline from the University of Port Harcourt.

Akpe worked in both the Rivers and Bayelsa State Civil Service for over 20 years and retired as Assistant Director.

Added to these, Irorodamie Komonibo was the Principal Secretary to the Governor until February 14, 2024.

