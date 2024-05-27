Finally, the crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly has finally been resolved following the intervention of the state government

Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem confirmed that he remains the speaker of the state's 10th assembly following Governor Bassey Otu's intervention and other key stakeholders

Legit.ng reported that Ayambem was impeached on Wednesday, May 22, by 17 members of the house, over an allegation of financial misappropriation

The leadership of the 10th Assembly of Cross River state has unanimously reaffirmed Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, as the 10th Assembly of Cross River State.

As reported by Channels TV on Monday, May 27, Ayambem's reaffirmation followed a rapprochement brokered by the state governor, Bassey Otu, and critical stakeholders with the 25-member Assembly in Calabar on Sunday, May 26.

This was made known in a statement by the chief press secretary to the Speaker, Matthew Okache.

How the Speaker was impeached

The speaker was impeached on Wednesday by 17 members out of the 25-member House over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Majority of the lawmakers had passed a no-confidence vote on him, about 11 months in office.

Ayambem thanked Governor Otu

Reacting to the new development, Ayambem, expressed his appreciation to the governor and those who waded into the crisis and ensured that it was resolved; for peace to reign and for the stability of the state and the House of Assembly.

Ayambem said:

“The governor’s track record as a leader who is committed to peace has never been in doubt. This has continued to shine through from his time as senator to his current position as governor.”

