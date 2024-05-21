Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An emerging report has it that seven individuals, reportedly university undergraduates, have lost their lives after inhaling fumes from a generator inside a music studio on Transformer Road, Ebis, in the Amarata area of Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

How the students die

As reported by The Nation on Tuesday, May 21, the victims, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were working in the recording studio, which is owned by one of them identified as Akpos Barakubo, when the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

It is reported that most of the victims were youths, with some of them already married.

According to the residents of the area, the crew members in the studio had worked into the midnight, putting on the generating set due to the poor power supply, and slept off in the process.

As reported by Daily Trust, six bodies were recovered in the morning, while one person, who was unconscious and rushed to a hospital, later gave up.

It was also revealed that most of the deceased were undergraduates from the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU) in Amassoma, who were involved in the recording business to support their education.

As reported by Leadership, security operatives have cordoned off the area, while the corpses of the victims had been evacuated to the mortuary.

Yobe varsity: Fire kills female student

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a 300-level student, Shamsiya Murtala, had died in a fire incident at a female hostel at the Federal University of Gashua (FUGA) in Yobe state.

It was gathered that the fire started in the room of the victim some minutes after 10 am on Saturday, March 23.

The Geography student was far asleep and it took the effort of the other students in the hostel to break into her room and bring her out. Shamsiya, however, did not make it as she was confirmed dead at the Specialist Hospital in Gashua, Yobe state.

