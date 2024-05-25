Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC national chairman, emphasised the party's commitment to maintaining power by setting new standards and benchmarks

Ganduje at a meeting in Nasarawa urged party members to support President Tinubu's initiatives, noting significant progress in reducing oil theft and increasing crude oil production

SGF George Akume reassured stakeholders of President Tinubu's commitment to addressing regional imbalances and completing key infrastructural projects

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured that his leadership has "set new standards and benchmarks" to ensure the ruling party continues to maintain power at all levels.

A statement made available to Legit. ng indicates that Ganduje gave the assurance on Saturday, May 25, in Lafia, Nasarawa state during a meeting with critical stakeholders of the ruling party in the northcentral.

Ganduje urged northcentral APC stakeholders to support President Tinubu. Photo credit: APC

Source: UGC

The high-profile meeting was attended by governors of Kwara state, Nasarawa state, Kogi state, Benue state and the deputy governor of Niger state.

Other prominent stakeholders include; the immediate-past national chairman of the APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Nasarawa state governor Tanko Almakura, former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Senator Banabas Gemade, Minister of Steel Development, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, Minister of Special Duty, Minister of State, Police, all party state chairmen, among several others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Why APC members should support Tinubu - Ganduje

Meanwhile, Ganduje also called on all the party stakeholders and Nigerians to continue rallying support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the former Kano governor, President Tinubu has not only initiated new projects but has almost completed most of the projects he inherited from the previous administration.

He appealed for the cooperation and support of all party members to succeed as a government and the ruling party.

Ganduje: Tinubu's reforms already yielding good returns

Speaking further, Ganduje explained that the reforms put in place by President Tinubu are already yielding good returns for Nigerians.

He referred to the drastic reduction in oil theft, pipeline vandalisation, and an increment in crude oil production as some of the inroads the President Tinubu-led administration has made so far.

The APC leader further stated that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative would cushion the hardships faced by Nigerians due to the increase in fuel prices.

How APC leaders can help Tinubu - Ganduje

According to Ganduje, there is an urgent need for party stakeholders to engage in massive sensitization of Nigerians to properly understand these challenges and President Tinubu's efforts and commitment to addressing them.

"I would like to reaffirm my commitment to the ideals of our great party to set new standards and benchmarks in the nation's democratic sphere and ensuring the sustenance and continuation of the APC government at all levels," the APC national chairman said.

"Even though it is not yet an election period, we are reinvigorating the party to ensure that come 2027, we will retain and get new state governors, as well as Mr President to secure another mandate to continue with his government's policies and programmes.

"On the Party affair, you may recall that in my inaugural address, I made a commitment to strengthen unity in our party by working hard individually and collectively. However, for me to succeed, I want to passionately appeal for the cooperation and support of all Party members.

"While we are structuring our party into a truly grassroots progressive party, may I also appeal to our governors to support the state party leadership by ensuring that all the state Party offices at the ward, local government and state levels are fully functional . This will enable our members across the country to have symbolic representation in their neighborhood. It will also facilitate party activities to roll out all year round, without necessarily waiting till during campaigns or elections.

Ganduje speaks APC membership registration

Ganduje also spoke about his commitment to implementing the e-registration of APC members, noting that the exercise will be launched in Niger state on a date to be announced.

"To achieve these noble objectives, the National Secretariat has asked for one nomination from each Senatorial zone of the country for training and step down. Therefore, state Party leadership should also liaise with their state Governors to nominate persons who have the capacity to learn and impact such knowledge at their respective states," he said.

SGF Akume speaks

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen George Akume, who stood in for President Tinubu, reassured party stakeholders of the president's tremendous regard for the northcentral geopolitical zone.

Highlighting the contribution of the zone to the unity of the country over the years, Akume hinted that the president would soon take appropriate action to address the alleged lopsidedness of appointments and infrastructural development of the zone.

On appointments of party faithful into key ministerial seats, Akume said President Tinubu is keen on ensuring the completion of ongoing work on the Akwanga-Jos, Abuja -Lokoja, and the Makurdi-Enugu federal highways.

NGF chairman, Nasarawa governor, Wase speak

In his remarks, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, emphasized the need to sustain the party's winning streak in the North Central zone.

The Kwara state governor urged party faithful to work hard to ensure the passage of the North Central Developmental Commission, which aims to harness the zone's rich minerals and agricultural resources.

Also speaking, Governor Sule called on party members to set aside their differences and work together for the party's success across the country.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, expressed concern over the appointment of non-APC members to sensitive positions in the President Tinubu-led administration.

He urged the party to address this anomaly ahead of the 2027 polls.

Group clears Ganduje of all corruption charges

In other news, the Coalition for Truth and Justice has cleared Ganduje of all corruption allegations.

The group said the APC national chairman of the All Progressive Congress is innocent and being hunted by ill-minded oppositions who want to tarnish his image.

The coalition, in a public report signed by its convener, Dr Okwa Dan, clarified that Ganduje is a victim of a carefully orchestrated malicious campaign that is seeking to bring down his entire legacy.

Source: Legit.ng