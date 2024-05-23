The former DG PGF, Salihu Lukman threatened to sue the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership for alleged violations of party rules

The Kaduna-born politician called for a return to constitutional and legal order within the APC by June 7, 2024

In his open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lukman criticized the APC leadership for ignoring principles of consultation and agreements

FCT, Abuja - Salihu Lukman, the former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), has threatened to take legal action against the leadership of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged violations of the party's rules and regulations.

In an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lukman claimed that the party had violated Sections 221 and 229 of Part II of the amended 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as well as the Electoral Act of 2022.

Ex-PGF DG Takes on Tinubu, APC: Threatens Lawsuit Over Breach of Law, Demands Justice



Guardian reported that the open letter, dated May 21, was addressed to several key figures, including Ganduje, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum Hope Uzodinma, and all former APC national chairmen.

Lukman, who also served as APC's Vice National Chairman for the Northwest, accused the party's leadership of disregarding the principles of consultation and the respect for valid agreements reached through diligent political negotiations.

Nigeria must return to constitutional order

The Kaduna-born politician pledged to withdraw his threat if President Tinubu initiates a comprehensive return to constitutional and legal order within the APC by June 7 of this year.

Lukman highlighted several infractions, including the failure to hold party meetings and the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as the national chairman in violation of the party's zoning formula.

He said:

"Democracy is meaningless without functional political parties. When leaders of the ruling party deliberately subvert the provisions of the party's constitution, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2022, membership of the party is rendered useless.

"As citizens, committed to the development, protection and survival of democracy, it is incumbent on us to initiate every legitimate civil and legal action to enforce compliance with extant provisions of all the laws that regulate the conduct of political parties and their leadership.”

Lukman, who claimed to have made numerous unsuccessful attempts to meet with President Tinubu since last year, expressed his astonishment that the APC-led administration is making decisions that blatantly undermine democracy.

Tinubu Forcing IMF Policies on Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lukman voiced concerns regarding certain administration policies and initiatives led by President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, March 2.

The APC chieftain pointed out that the government lacks inclusivity, emphasizing that a primary concern among Nigerians, including APC members, extends beyond mere survival amidst current hardships and involves understanding the specific details of government programs to alleviate these hardships.

