President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the leadership change of two federal agencies

Tinubu appointed Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, an ally of Nyesom Wike and Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as MD,CEO of two top firms

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Wednesday

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, May 22, approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the director-general/chief executive officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

Woke was the chief of staff to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when he was governor of Rivers state.

Wike's ally, Woke to head NOSDRA, Ashiru CEO of OORBDA

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the president also appointed Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as the managing director/chief executive officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President on Social Media, shared the statement on his X page on Wednesday.

"The president expects the new Chief Executive Officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations," Ngelale noted.

Tinubu sacks Wike's ally

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu removed Chukwuemeka Woke as the MD of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority. This came after facing a heavy criticism from some notable personalities within the APC and in the polity.

Infact, many Nigerians protested the appointment of the MD and noted that he is not from the South-West region.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 22, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced that Woke had been replaced with Dr. Adedeji Ashiru.

“Dr. Ashiru holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering from the Common Wealth University, UK, and has led a consortium of blue-chip companies, in addition to earning many stripes in his professional endeavour," Ngelale stated.

