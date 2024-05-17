The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has been cleared of all corruption charges by independent investigators

The group asserts that its findings found that all charges against the APC chieftain came from a place of hatred and envy

They urge the public to disregard attempts by the anti-Ganduje faction, who are all out to see that the chairman is unseated

The Coalition for Truth and Justice has cleared Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano state, of all corruption allegations.

The group explained that the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress is innocent and being hunted by ill-minded oppositions who want to tarnish his image.

The group blames the Kano governor for the media and legal campaign against Ganduje Image: CTJ

The coalition, in a public report signed by its convener, Dr Okwa Dan, clarified that Ganduje is a victim of a carefully orchestrated malicious campaign that is seeking to bring down his entire legacy..

The Nation reported that the group blames the incumbent Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside Ganduje's perennial rival and former godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for what they termed 'character assassination.'

Ganduje's bribery allegation

Dan specifically refuted the viral video that allegedly showed the former governor pocketing a bribe as doctored and unreal.

It said the video clip lacks "authenticity and context" and hence concluded that the recording is not admissible.

He said:

“The allegations against Dr. Ganduje are mostly anchored on a piece of supposed video evidence. This widely circulated video allegedly showing Dr. Ganduje receiving bribes lacks authenticity and context. Without proper forensic analysis and verification, relying solely on this video undermines the pursuit of justice. We took note that the video evidence has been discredited prior."

The group urges the public to disregard the probe by the Kano government, stating that Ganduje did not in any way act against established laws while in office.

He concluded:

“The Coalition for Truth and Justice wishes to state in unequivocal terms that Dr Umar Ganduje did not commit any infraction while in office as they would want the unsuspecting members of the general public to believe. The facts before us indicate a regime of transparency and accountability.

Court told to sack Ganduje as APC chairman

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the crisis rocking the APC in Kano state was far from over, as a party chieftain dragged Abdullahi Ganduje to court.

Mohammed Saidu-Etsu wants Ganduje to vacate his seat as chairman of the APC and had also asked the court to declare the former Kano governor's appointment illegal.

This is coming weeks after Ganduje's ward executives suspended him over his recent court battles (bribery allegations).

Source: Legit.ng