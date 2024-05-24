The APC Youth Crusaders for Peace and Development (AYCPD) have accused Kano state Governor Abba Yusuf and his mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of trying to destabilise Nigeria by abolishing the state's five emirates

The youth group, APC Youth Crusaders for Peace and Development (AYCPD), has reiterated its concerns regarding Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alleging a deliberate attempt to destabilise President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

The group's recent statement followed the governor's signing of a contentious bill abolishing the five emirates in Kano State, an action they claim validates their earlier warnings.

Sanusi was deposed and banished as an Emir of Kano during Ganduje's rein

Source: Twitter

Hon. Cyril Adamu, the National Coordinator of AYCPD, emphasised that the abolition of the five emirates — Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi — is part of a broader plot to incite unrest in Kano and undermine the stability of Nigeria.

He accused Governor Yusuf of attempting to dismantle the traditional leadership structure, which had contributed significantly to peace and development in the state since the establishment of the emirates in 2019.

"APC Youth Crusaders for Peace and Development has been vindicated by the recent action of the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, signing into law a controversial bill to abolish the five emirates of the state," Adamu stated.

"Governor Yusuf, being fully aware of the value the subjects of the emirates place on the royal stools, decided to abolish the emirates just to spark unrest in the state in a bid to destabilize the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

APC group condemns repeal bill

Adamu expressed concern over the rapid enactment of the Kano state Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024, which was signed into law on the same day it was passed by the state House of Assembly.

He described this as a calculated move to undermine the traditional institutions and disrupt the state's peace and stability.

The AYCPD highlighted the positive impact the multiple emirates have had on Kano, noting that the division of the state into five emirates had led to increased peace and development, with multiple emirs leading peace talks and advocating for progress.

They accused Governor Yusuf of disregarding these achievements due to a political vendetta, pointing to his order for the royal fathers to vacate their palaces within 48 hours as an example of political arrogance.

Group warns of potential unrest in Kano

The group warned that Governor Yusuf's plan to revert Kano to a single emirate and reinstate the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II could lead to a breakdown of law and order and potentially spark a generational conflict between the ruling houses of Kano.

They expressed deep concern about the potential for this development to undermine the democratic process, threaten the safety and security of citizens, and destabilise the region and the country.

"We are deeply concerned about this development and its potential to undermine the democratic process, threaten the safety and security of the citizens, and destabilize the entire region and country at large," Adamu continued.

"This dangerous plot is a desperate attempt to discredit Tinubu’s administration in the North and pave the way for an easier run for Kwankwaso in 2027."

The AYCPD called on Northern elders and thought leaders to intervene and rein in Governor Yusuf before the situation escalates into a full-blown crisis.

They emphasised the importance of safeguarding Kano, given its significant role in the region's economic and political spheres, from the destructive actions of what they termed "desperate leaders" like Governor Yusuf and his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Video of Ganduje mocking Sanusi resurfaces

Legit.ng reported earlier that an old video of former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje mocking Muhammad Sanusi II had resurfaced online.

This is coming on the day the Kano state House of Assembly abolished the five emirates and dethroned the emirs on Thursday, May 23.

Gandjue narrated how he dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano by applying the "medicine" of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

