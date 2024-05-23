Thugs assaulted protesters demanding the resignation of the APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

A key party stakeholder, Hamisu Suleiman Sardauna, called for the removal of Ganduje and the return of the position to the northcentral

The chairman of APC Stakeholders’ Forum in Nasarawa State, Sani Ibrahim Jigas, said Ganduje should have been long removed

FCT, Abuja - Chaos erupted on Thursday, May 23, as thugs assaulted protesters demanding the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the party's premises.

The protesters, marching from the Valentia Hotel area of Wuse 2, Abuja, towards the APC national secretariat on Blantyre Street, were attacked by stick-wielding thugs.

Thugs allegedly assaulted protesters demanding the resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC chairman, at the party's premises. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

The thugs also seized banners and placards from the protesters and beat several of them in the process.

One of the banners reads, “Dr. Ganduje, kindly resign and face your prosecution in Kano.”

The protesters, who fled for their lives, later regrouped at an open area in Wuse 2.

Calls for Ganduje’s Removal Zoning Arrangement

Their leader, Hamisu Suleiman Sardauna, urged key stakeholders in the party to remove Ganduje and restore the position to the North Central region in accordance with the 2022 zoning arrangement.

Sardauna said:

“We are peacemakers. We are members of this party so nobody can deny us justice. We are here for a peaceful protest, but some thugs came around and beat our members. This is shameful.

“We are clamoring for justice. APC stakeholders must return the office of national chairman to the North Central. We are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors of the party, and other critical stakeholders to champion this cause in line with the provisions of APC constitution.”

Ganduje appointment wrong

Similarly, Sani Ibrahim Jigas, chairman of the APC Stakeholders’ Forum in Nasarawa State, insisted on Adamu’s replacement, noting that the matter ought to have been long concluded.

He said:

“Adamu’s replacement ought to have come from the North Central. We are therefore calling on our stakeholders to ensure justice is done.”

Daily Trust reported that, while security operatives at the entrance gate of the APC secretariat merely watched the incident unfold, the protesters managed to leave with only three banners during the attack.

