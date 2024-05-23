The 47 ministers in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been ordered to showcase their performances to Nigerians

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the directive is in celebration of Tinubu's first anniversary in office

Idris disclosed that the performance presentation by the ministers will commence on Thursday, May 23

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed ministers in his cabinet to present their performance reports to Nigerians.

The directive is in commemoration of President Tinubu’s first anniversary in office.

The performance scorecards presentation will commence on Thursday, May 23 Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, May 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Idris said President Tinubu’s first-anniversary celebration would be marked with sectoral media briefings by the 47 ministers starting on Thursday (today), May 23.

As reported by The Punch, he said there would be no fanfare to mark Tinubu’s one year in power.

The minister said:

‘’From tomorrow (today), we are going to have ministers come in here to discuss what they are doing in their various ministries consistent with the policies of President Bola Tinubu.”

The Special Adviser to Tinubu on policy and coordination and head, central Delivery and Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala-Usman, had earlier said ministers who do not perform will be dropped, Arise News reports.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Jimoh Ibrahim asked Tinubu to dissolve his cabinet (consisting of the VP, ministers, SGF, and the chief of staff) if he hopes to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Ibrahim said the present cabinet is "too cold" and some of the presidential appointees accused of corruption should be dropped

Adeyanju releases list of Tinubu’s best, worst ministers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, ranked ministers in Tinubu's cabinet.

Adeyanju grouped the ministers in Tinubu's administration into the best and worst categories based on their performances.

The Abuja-based activist rates Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of the interior as the best minister while the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu is the worst

Source: Legit.ng