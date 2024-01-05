Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and his daughter, Adenike, recently showed love to top singer, Davido

A video made the rounds on social media showing the father and daughter dancing hard to the governor’s nephew’s music

The heartwarming display caught the attention of Nigerians who reacted to it and dropped hot takes

Top Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has continued to receive an outpouring of love and support from his family, particularly his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

It is no longer news that Governor Adeleke loves dance and music and never fails to seize an opportunity to dance to his nephew’s song.

Video of Governor Adeleke and daughter dancing to Davido's song trends. Photos: @davido, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Just recently, a video went viral on social media of Governor Adeleke and his daughter, Adenike, dancing to Davido’s song at an event.

In the video, the ‘dancing governor’ and his daughter showed that entertainment runs in their family with their impressive dance moves.

The bodyguards who were stationed behind the father and daughter duo appeared to have a hard time concentrating as they observed them dancing hard to Davido’s stage performance of his hit song, Feel.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Governor Adeleke and daughter dancing to Davido’s song

The lovely display of dance moves from Ademola Adeleke and his daughter got many Nigerians talking. While a number of netizens gushed over the heartwarming display, others were not pleased.

Read some of their comments below:

Fineboyokola:

“This is the happiest governor ever in the history of Nigeria.”

Obaksolo:

“Those security details behind are going thru a lot Abi make we dance too.”

kunlekesh01:

“DSS work no easy o... I would have joined ... Na after 2hrs I go realise say I don lose guard.. by that time "ise to bo".”

essential___vic:

“What are your achievements so far as a government? Are the people you are serving happy.”

joachimisoje:

“This dance thing is no longer attractive. Run the state sir and get the people happy!”

xrSated.47:

“If nah me be security I for don grab the nyash if them sack me.. so be it …”

fabneena:

“Justice for the bodyguards.”

Lastprophetcfr:

“Is she not dancing too much? Oh ok because of the Camera and maybe to motivate her father.”

Jaypills.olinepharmacy:

“If it’s me dat is d bodyguards I must follow to dance cos the joy is contagious.”

az_weddings_photography:

“The security guys no want do mistake look yansh.”

oluwadarasimi_aka_chidimma:

“Dis man no fit get BP cos he no too take life serious.”

abbeyshow1:

“This man is always happy,, I pray he extends this love to his state.”

Austin.o.p:

“This man nor dey use anything wen concern Davido play,I love the love in the family.”

rowland_techtools:

“My Gov dey chop life everywhere. I wish Hushpuppi still dey around Hn or appoint am as commissioner in osun.”

Governor Adeleke makes people stand up and dance to Davido's song

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, warmed hearts with one of his latest dancing videos making the rounds online.

In a video posted on Twitter (X) by @SosaofTogo, the Osun state governor was seen at what appeared to be a government event when Davido's song, Feel, started blaring from the speakers.

After dancing alone for a while, Davido's uncle turned around and made the people seated behind him stand up and join him in dancing to his nephew's song.

Source: Legit.ng