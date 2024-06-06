Dino Melaye, the former senator in the eight Senate, has been slammed for showing off the new look of his mansion in Abuja

The former PDP candidate in the Kogi governorship election shared the video of the new look of his mansion on social media on Thursday, June 6

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video to describe the action of the former lawmaker as reckless

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have reacted differently to the video former Senator Dino Melaye shared, showing off the new look of his mansion in Abuja, the Nigeria capital.

Some took to the video's comment section on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 6, to say the former lawmaker would have been more reckless than the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Melaye was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kogi state's November 11, 2023, governorship election.

The former lawmaker garnered 46,362 votes to come behind Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 446,237 and 259, 052 respectively.

How Nigerians react to Dino Melaye's mansion

Below are some Nigerians' reactions to the video:

Bassey Asuquo wrote:

"This man would have been more reckless than Bello had he succeeded as governor. He's gradually becoming a big nuisance, even to himself!"

Suleiman Abubakar Babagana pointed:

"True definition of money miss road. May God heal him from depression."

Hameed Bello posited:

"I do not get moved by things like this as long as the sources are not known or verifiable. People should only clap for those whose wealth is seen to be a result of their hard work in life.

"Life is so unpredictable that all these items can be moved to a new owner in a matter of seconds. What matters most is the positive legacies you create, your relationship with your Maker, and what you prepare for your eternal home."

Vicky Stability Amiokam commented:

"I'm happy that Kogi people did not make the mistake of making you their Governor."

Taiwo Tiamiyu advised:

"As a politician, it's not advisable to flaunt your wealth on social media. Instead of inspiring others, you may come across as oppressive or insensitive.

"Consider adopting a more modest approach, like China's recent policy, which discourages showcasing wealth on social media. Let's focus on motivating others through humility and responsible leadership."

See the video of the mansion here:

Source: Legit.ng