Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, have caught the attention of Nigerians

The video of the two politicians showing off their dancing moves at a high societal wedding in Lagos has surfaced

Obasanjo and Governor Adeleke ignited an eruption of cheers from the delighted audience with their dancing steps

Victoria Island, Lagos - Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, are trending after a video of them displaying their dancing skills and moves at a weeing ceremony went viral.

The wedding ceremony was that of Oyindamola, daughter of renowned luxury shoe merchant and politician, Taibat Okesanjo, and her groom, Adegbola Adedeji at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In the viral video, Obasanjo was seen accompanying the newlyweds to the stage when he playfully beckoned Governor Adeleke, to join him in a dance-off, Premium Times reports.

“I will call on Governor Ademola Adeleke; you must dance up here. Dance up here!”

The "dancing governor" Adeleke wasted no time in making his way to the stage.

As captured in the video posted on YouTube by Abiola Orisile, the two politicians who wore radiant purple Agbada attire danced to the musical rhythms of the live band, captivating onlookers.

The former Nigerian leader later left the stage for Adeleke, who solemnly delivered a brief rendition of soul-stirring praise and worship melodies for the jubilant couple.

“Today is the day that the Lord has made, and we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

The governor admonished the newlyweds to nurture their union with prayer and devotion.

