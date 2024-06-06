Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has recalled two challenges he faced during his time as the military head of state

Obasanjo said his first challenge was how to get dollars for Nigerian pilgrims going for Hajj in Saudi Arabia

The former president disclosed that the second challenge was how to get the northern women to participate in an election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his profound respect for four prominent Nigerians for their patriotic spirit and commitment to providing solutions to two critical situations he faced while serving as Nigeria’s military head of state.

Obasanjo, who held this position from 1976 to 1979, mentioned Sir Kashim from Borno, Akanu Ibiam from Enugu, Chief Adebo from the west, and the late Sultan Abubakar III, the biological father of the current Sultan of Sokoto, for their wisdom and roles in passionately uniting the country.

The Nation reported that during the formal unveiling of 136 housing units procured by the Sokoto state government, the former President recalled two sensitive and difficult situations that required solutions during his time in office.

Obasanjo reveals challenges he faced during military

According to him, the issue of sourcing dollars for intending pilgrims and the participation of northern women in voting during the 1979 elections that brought in late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari’s government were the challenges that required the wisdom of some prominent persons.

He said:

“The first Hajj exercise under my leadership was a total of 150,000 Nigerian pilgrims who needed dollars for their BTA. It took us some effort to secure dollars for them then.

“In the following year, sourcing dollars became more difficult and almost impossible, and I could not decide to reduce the number of Nigerian I tending pilgrims."

However, the second and alien episode that seemed difficult to overcome was northern women’s participation in voting which prompted the former President to still return to the Sultan for a solution.

