Pastor William Kumuyi announced he received an Inclusion Letter from the World Book of Records, London, on Sunday, August 2, 2026

The recognition came after Kumuyi's Global Crusade, with Kumuyi recording over 50 million lives reached and more than 900,000 souls saved across 5 years

Kumuyi credited the milestone entirely to God, saying his focus on winning souls for Christ remains unchanged

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - Pastor William F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, has received an Inclusion Letter from the World Book of Records, London, in recognition of his evangelism efforts over the past five years.

The clergyman tied the recognition to the impact of his Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) initiative, through which he said God enabled his ministry to reach over 50 million lives and record more than 900,000 conversions across five years of outreach.

Pastor Kumuyi bags World Book of Records recognition, says 'My focus remains winning souls'. Photo credit: @pastorwf_kumuyi

Source: Twitter

Kumuyi announced the honour on Sunday, August 2, 2026, via his official X account, @pastorwf_kumuyi, sharing an image of the framed letter addressed to him.

Despite the international recognition, Kumuyi said the award had not shifted his priorities.

"Humbled by this recognition, my focus remains unchanged: winning souls for Christ."

The renowned man of God added that all glory belongs to God alone.

Kumuyi and global crusade

The Global Crusade with Kumuyi is a large-scale evangelism effort that has taken Kumuyi and his team to communities across Africa and beyond.

The initiative focuses on open-air crusades and gospel outreach, targeting populations with limited access to Christian ministry.

The World Book of Records, based in London, documents and certifies outstanding achievements across various fields globally.

Kumuyi's inclusion letter indicates his evangelism reach has been formally acknowledged as a record-worthy accomplishment.

Reactions to Kumuyi's recognition

Fellow believers and church members took to social media to congratulate the pastor following the announcement.

@MaryDamilola16 wrote:

"A Certificate from World Book of Records presented to our Father in the Lord. C'mon!! Get in jhorrrr!! 🥳🔥🔥 Thank you, Jesus."

@sonof_omafu congratulated the pastor, saying:

"Congratulations, Sir; you always make Deeper Life Bible Church proud."

@ODUNLADE5 added:

"Congratulations, Daddy. Great Grace upon you to do more, and you will finish your race well in Jesus' name."

@techtomn offered a prayer for the clergyman:

"May the Almighty God continue to increase His anointing upon your life and empower you to reach the unreached. May He continue to strengthen and uphold you in His glory."

@Shogbamoses kept it brief:

"More Strength More Power!!"

@RitaJiang9 quipped: "Congrats on the record, guess you finally found a way to count souls faster than the spreadsheet! 🙏✨ 🙏"

Pastor Kumuyi speaks on handing over church

Recall that Pastor Kumuyi, in a video trending on social media, addressed speculations about the church's next leader.

The clergyman ruled out handing over leadership of one of the popular Nigerian churches to his children.

The famous cleric also explained the reason for his decision, citing Biblical references; netizens also reacted to the video. In a chat with Legit.ng, a Christian influencer shared his take on succession in churches.

Pastor Kumuyi: Why he can’t stay in hotel

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that a voice recording of Pastor Kumuyi revealed why the cleric cannot travel without his wife or lodge in a hotel alone.

In the clip, the cleric was heard saying that if people cannot abide by his rules, it is better not to invite him. He also shared what happened even when his wife was with him during a trip where they stayed in a hotel.

Reacting in a chat with Legit.ng, an elder, Grace Okon, shared his take on Pastor Kumuyi's utterance.

Source: Legit.ng