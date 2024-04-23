Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, has tweaked his cabinet.

As reported by The Nation, the Rivers governor's latest decision comes amid the political crisis rocking the state.

Channels Television said those redeployed are loyalists of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Fubara, in a statement on Tuesday night, April 23, by Tammy Danagogo, the secretary to the Rivers state government, redeployed the commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor to the ministry of special duties (governor’s office).

Fubara also transferred Isaac Kamalu, the commissioner for finance, to the ministry of employment generation and economic empowerment.

Fubara directed them to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries immediately.

Meanwhile, no reason was provided for their redeployment.

Fubara said:

“They are to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries immediately as this deployment takes immediate effect.

"All hand over processes must be completed immediately”.

More to follow...

