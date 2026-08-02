TikTok star Peller has spoken after his highly anticipated wedding to fellow content creator Jarvis, held in Lagos on Saturday

Peller admitted he cried for the first time in his life, describing the moment as deeply emotional in a video that went viral

The couple's guest list at their wedding included Fuji legends, Nollywood stars, Afrobeats acts and top socialites, making the event one to remember

TikTok star Peller has finally addressed his fans as a newlywed husband following his high-profile wedding to long-time partner and fellow content creator Jarvis, which took place in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

A short video began circulating on Sunday, August 2, showing Peller speaking directly to supporters who rallied around the couple throughout their special day.

The newly married TikTok star expressed gratitude to fans and supporters following his lavish wedding to Jarvis. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The clip captured a side of the usually upbeat content creator that many fans had rarely seen before.

Peller said:

"I love you guys so much. Thank you for the support. I'm crying for the first time in my life. I am emotional. God bless you guys. I love you all," he said in the video.

Watch Peller's first video below:

Peller shares wedding tribute on Instagram

Beyond the viral video, Peller also took to his Instagram page to share a wedding shoot and post a heartfelt message to everyone who played a part in making the day memorable.

In his words:

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who celebrated, prayed, supported, and shared our special day with us. Your love made our wedding unforgettable. ❤️🤍"

Star-studded guest list at Peller, Jarvis' wedding

The wedding drew an impressive crowd from across Nigerian entertainment and beyond.

Fuji legends Kwam 1 and Sule Alao Malaika were among those in attendance, alongside Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, Afrobeats musician Seun Kuti, and music executive Soso Soberekon.

Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus and Aunty Ramota also showed up, as did fellow content creators Geh Geh and Cute Abiola.

Socialites including Cubana Chief Priest, Pretty Mike of Lagos and billionaire real estate mogul King Ochacho rounded out an extraordinary guest list.

See Peller's first post after his wedding to Jarvis below:

Fans react to Peller's post

The outpouring of congratulations from fans and well-wishers followed swiftly across social media.

Here are some of the reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thecuteabiola commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🍾 once again"

@omowunmiajiboye wrote:

"Congratulations once again ❤️❤️"

@iamtrinityguy shared:

"Congratulations 🎈🎉🍾🎊"

@zainabiremide said:

"Yesterday favor you no be small oooo, congratulations once again 😍😍 blessed home oo i pray 👏"

@juliusrebeccaolamide wrote:

"When love is no longer enough, may God uphold you and your wife, and his grace be sufficient for you and keep you both going in one harmony and unity."

@juxpriscyplus commented:

"God will bless your home forever❤️🙌🔥👏🔥."

@doris_realest reacted:

"Wow 😍 big congratulations ❤️❤️ over blessed dy worry your home already ❤️"

Peller's first message after tying the knot with Jarvis has drawn warm reactions from fans and fellow celebrities. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest gifts Peller, Jarvis bundles at wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest made a grand entrance at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, arriving with bundles of cash that he gifted to the couple.

The flamboyant businessman later shared a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing pride in mentoring Peller and celebrating his transition into marriage.

He described the wedding as proof that Peller had embraced his lessons, adding that finding a wife brings divine favour.

Source: Legit.ng