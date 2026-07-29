The National Youth Council of Nigeria, Mosan Okunola Local Branch, issued a statement praising Honourable Adunni Opeyemi Akindele's first year as executive chairman

The council highlighted road construction, school renovations, ambulance provision, and security vehicles among the administration's key achievements

NYCN coordinator Comrade Olowoyobiojo Kayode urged the chairman to deepen investments in youth development, digital innovation, and employment opportunities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Alimosho, Lagos state - The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mosan Okunola Local Branch, has sent commendations to Adunni Opeyemi Akindele, the executive chairman of Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA), on completing her first year in office on July 28, 2026.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Comrade Olowoyobiojo Kayode, and exclusively made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 29, the council described the past 365 days as a period of purposeful leadership that has positively impacted the lives of residents, particularly young people, across the LCDA.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) congratulates Mosan-Okunola LCDA Chairman Adunni Akindele on his first year in office, commending her leadership and achievements.

Source: Original

Roads, schools, and healthcare

On infrastructure, the statement noted the rehabilitation and construction of several roads within the LCDA, including Modupe Street, Adunni Drive, Lion of Judah/Odemuyiwa Street, 51 Road, the four-lane 2nd Avenue, Retail Market Road, and the Keda Bus Stop–Water Corporation Road. The installation of streetlights along Adunni Drive was cited as an intervention that had improved both safety and commercial activity in the area.

The Council also praised the administration's work in education, pointing to the renovation of deteriorating classroom blocks, construction of modern toilet facilities, repairs to school fences, distribution of writing materials and school bags to pupils, and the sponsorship of students through Free GCE and UTME registration programmes.

In healthcare, the NYCN acknowledged the provision of a standard ambulance to the Primary Health Centre in Okunola, the upgrading of the Opeki Primary Health Centre, and the establishment of sick bays in primary schools.

Youth empowerment and security

On youth development, the statement recognised skills acquisition programmes, financial support schemes, and the opening of an Empowerment Centre designed to give residents practical skills for self-reliance and economic growth.

The council also commended the chairman for supplying patrol and utility vehicles to security agencies operating within the LCDA, describing the gesture as a contribution to maintaining peace and protecting lives and property in the community.

Comrade Olowoyobiojo Kayode called on Mosan-Okunola LCDA Chairman Akindele to deepen investments in entrepreneurship, digital innovation, vocational training, sports, and youth employment.

Source: Original

Comrade Kayode urged Akindele to build on these gains by expanding investments in entrepreneurship, digital innovation, sports, vocational training, and employment, arguing that empowering young people remains the most reliable path to a prosperous and peaceful society.

The statement read:

"As representatives of the youth constituency, we celebrate this milestone with our Executive Chairman and commend her unwavering commitment to building a safer, more inclusive, and more prosperous Mosan Okunola."

"On behalf of the entire members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Mosan Okunola Local Branch, we heartily congratulate Hon. Adunni Opeyemi Akindele on her first anniversary in office and wish her continued wisdom, strength, and success as she continues to serve the good people of Mosan Okunola LCDA."

The Council stated that it remained ready to partner with the LCDA leadership on civic engagement, leadership development, volunteerism, and community service for young people.

Source: Legit.ng