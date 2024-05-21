President Bola Tinubu has come under heavy criticism following the current economic crisis in Nigeria occasioned by his policies

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has expressed disappointment over what they described as a failed government led by Tinubu, noting the hope of Nigerians has turned to hopelessness

Ahead of the May 29 event to mark Tinubu's one year in office, Prof Usman Yusuf, a member of NEF, slammed the president's economic team, describing them as "tax collectors" rather than "economists"

Prof Usman Yusuf, a member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government's Renewed Hope Agenda as hopelessness.

Prof Usman Yusuf, a member of the Northern Elders Forum, tackled Tinubu over persistent hardship in Nigeria. Photo credit: Prof Usman Yusuf, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

NEF: "Nothing has changed under Tinubu"

He noted that rather than injecting the Nigerian people with some hope capsules, the current administration has made Nigerians more hopeless in the last year since the ex-Lagos governor assumed office as the country’s President.

Yusuf, a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“People have lost hope. It pains me to see our people lining up to collect cups of palliatives. Renewed Hope has turned into hopelessness. People have lost hope,” Yusuf said.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024, will mark President Tinubu's one year in office. However, Tinubu's economic reforms have led to the fluctuation in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the continuous free fall of the naira against the dollar, bringing untold hardship to the people.

As a result, a group of northern elders said they regretted voting for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, further threatening the Nigerian leader ahead of the 2027 election.

However, President Tinubu has continued to placate Nigerians to endure the moment's pain, which it promised would be temporary.

Reacting to the current economic hardship, Yusuf said:

“The last one year has been a year of nothing but deception, destitution, and hopelessness.”

“From next week, they will start telling us their propaganda,” the NEF member continued.

“What have they done to benefit ordinary people? In a span of one year, they have brought millions of people back into multidimensional poverty and pushed millions more children out of school because their parents cannot pay their school fees.”

