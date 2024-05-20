Peter Obi supporters have come together to form a committee "Obidient Harmonization Committee" to restrategise and plan ahead of the 2027 election

The chairman of the harmonization team, Joseph Enan Maigari, confirmed the development and said they had received wide acceptance across the country and are ready to work for Obi's victory in 2027

This is coming at a time when the Labour Party and the PDP are in talks to form a strong alliance that would dislodge President Tinubu and his party, the APC in the next general election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, supporters of the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, also known as the Obidient movement, have formed a harmonization committee.

Obidients, Peter Obi's supporters have shared details of their next move to take over power from the ruling APC in 2027. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the harmonization committee aimed to consolidate their gains and position themselves for a stronger showing in the next elections.

Details about harmonization committee

The new committee will also promote peace, unity and reconciliation among citizens.

The committee was inaugurated over the weekend in Abuja, the nation’s capital, and will have representatives from all six geopolitical zones of the country, ensuring a nationwide reach and impact.

The committee’s membership includes individuals from various backgrounds and regions, bringing a diverse range of perspectives and experiences to the table.

Mission of the harmonization committee

As reported by The Sun, The committee’s chairman, Comrade Joseph Enan Maigari, emphasized the importance of the committee’s mission, stating that Nigeria is a wounded nation due to the failure of past and present leadership.

He noted that the committee’s task is delicate and will have far-reaching consequences for the nation in the coming years.

Maigari said:

"We are a wounded people because of the failure of the past and present leadership, no matter on which side we stood. We all stand in need of healing. We on the team are no superhuman exceptions. We too need forgiving and to forgive ourselves in order to be able to wrestle the oppressors holding this country captive since 1960.

"Everyone is aware that we have been assigned a delicate task whose execution, success or otherwise, will have critical and far-reaching consequences for our land and nation in the coming years."

NLC: "We are not aware of LP merger talks ahead of 2027"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reacted to the possible merger between Peter Obi, his counterpart from the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed that the congress was unaware of any merger talks involving the LP with some political parties in the country.

Ajaero confirmed NLC’s stance on merger discussions that could dissolve the Labour Party or involve organised labour.

Source: Legit.ng