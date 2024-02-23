The APC has declared Senator Monday Okpebholo (Edo Central) as its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state

Governor Bassey Otu, the chairman of the electoral committee, declared Okpebholo after polling 12,433 votes to defeat Dennis Idahosa, who scored 6,541 votes

Okpebholo was one of the parallel candidates who emerged in the earlier primary conducted by Governor Hope Uzodinma before it was nullified

Benin, Edo - Senator Monday Okpebholo (Edo Central) has won the Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship direct primary election.

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, the Chairman of the Edo APC shadow poll, declared after collating the results from the 18 local government areas.

APC Edo governorship primary election result is out

Source: Twitter

How APC Edo governorship candidate emerged

The collation and declaration were at Lushville Hotel and Suites, Gapiona Avenue, Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin, The Nation reported.

Okpebholo polled 12,433 votes to defeat the representative of the Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, who scored 6,541 votes.

Recall that the APC produced three candidates in an earlier primary conducted by Governor Hope Uzodinma of the Imo state-led committee on Saturday, February 17.

Three candidates who emerged from the APC primary

Uzodinma's committee had announced Dennis Idahosa, a House of Representatives member, as the election winner.

However, Okpebholo was also declared winner by a returning officer for the election, which was held at the residence of the former governorship candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Benin.

Later on the same day, Ojo Babatunde, the spokesperson of the local government returning officers, announced Anamero Sunday Dekeri, the lawmaker representing the Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, as the winner of the primary.

The development led to a series of protests, and the APC national working committee nullified the election and inaugurated another committee chaired by Governor Otu.

