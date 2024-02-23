Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Benin City, Edo state - The three major political parties, APC, PDP and the Labour Party (LP) have conducted their primary elections and presented their flag bearers for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

According to INEC, the governorship election in Edo state to replace Governor Godwin Obaseki will hold on the 12th of October 2024.

Edo Guber Election: Ighodalo, Okpebholo and Akpata are the major contenders Photo credits:Asue Ighodalo/Journalist KC/Olumide Akpata

Obaseki’s second tenure as governor of the south-south state will end on November 11, 2024.

As residents and voters await the commencement of campaigns and the voting process, these are the major contenders for the Edo gubernatorial election in 2024, as reported by The Nation.

Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC)

Legit.ng reported that Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, the chairman of the Edo APC shadow poll, declared Senator Okpebholo as the winner after collating results from the 18 local government areas. Date of birth

Senator Monday Okpebholo was born on June 12, 1962.

The 61-year-old politician hails from Uromi, Esan North-East local government area of Edo state

The lawmaker represents Edo Central Senatorial district at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Education

He stated his education at Uromi Primary School and his secondary education at Uromi Grammar School.

Okpebholo bagged a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics in 1986 and a master’s in Public Administration in 1990 both from the University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Asue Ighodalo (PDP)

Legit.ng recalls that Ighodalo secured 577 votes to emerge as the PDP flag bearer for the November 11 governorship election in Edo state.

Date of birth

Asue Ighodalo was born on July 19, 1959.

The 64-year-old hails from Okaigben, Ewohimi, Esan South East LG, Edo State.

Education

The PDP governorship candidate had his secondary education at the prestigious King’s College, Lagos.

Ighodalo bagged B.Sc. Economics at the University of Ibadan (UI) in 1981

He acquired his LL.B Hons from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1984)

He graduated from the Nigerian Law School in 1985)

Olumide Akpata (LP)

Legit,ng recalls that the deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, the Chairman of the Edo Labour Party poll, declared Akpata as the winner of the party's primary.

Date of birth

Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata was born on October 7, 1972 in Edo state.

Education

The 51-year-old legal practitioner bagged a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Edo state in 1992

He was called to the bar in 1993.

Akpata was elected president of the Nigerian Bar Association in July 2020 and was the first non-senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to occupy that opposition in 28 years.

Shaibu warns Obaseki, PDP over Ighodalo’s emergence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, warned the PDP to refrain from working against his candidacy.

Shaibu warned that failure to accept him as PDP candidate in the governorship election will spell doom for the party in Edo state.

He maintained that he is the authentic candidate of the party for the September 21 election. He added that Edo people do not want Ighodalo who he said is not homeboy.

