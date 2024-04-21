Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Akure, Ondo state - The Chairman of the seven-member APC committee, Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo, has commenced the result collation for the Ondo governorship primary election.

Ododo stated this at the Dome Hall of the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday night, April 21.

As reported by Channels Television, the collation of results commenced around 9pm despite protests by some of the aspirants who insisted that the exercise was not conducted and demanded its cancellation.

“We have come to the end of a significant moment in the history of our great party as we conclude the Ondo State APC primary election.”

