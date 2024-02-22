Edo 2024: Confusion in PDP As Ighodalo, Shaibu Emerge As Party’s Governorship Candidate
- Asue Ighodalo has clinched the PDP governorship ticket for the Edo state gubernatorial election
- After his victory on Thursday, the governorship hopeful maintained that he is unbothered about Philip Shaibu's emergence as PDP parallel candidate
- Meanwhile, Philip Shaibu, who is the deputy governor of the state emerged as the candidate in another election held in a different venue
Edo state, Benin-City - The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo governorship election, Asue Ighodalo on Thursday, February 22, said he is unbothered about the emergence of a parallel flagbearer for the party.
How Ighodalo emerge as winner of PDP primary
While Ighodalo was declared as the winner of the exercise at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Thursday, Philip Shaibu, who is the deputy governor of the state, emerged as the candidate in another election held in a different venue.
Ighodalo secure 577 votes at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, clinching the party's gubernatorial candidacy for the September 2024 election.
Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu polled only one vote in the election.
Despite the seeming confusion, Ighodalo is not worried, hinging his resolve on the law.
“We went through the proper process. I’m not worried about Philip Shaibu’s emergence as a parallel candidate,” he said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today hours after his declaration as the winner of the exercise.
“The National Working Committee (NWC) did everything in accordance with the rule of law. From what I have seen, due process was followed. That some people did not agree with it does not mean it is not the right process.”
