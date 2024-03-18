Hon. Dennis Idahosa has emerged as the deputy governorship candidate for the APC in Edo election

Idahosa was selected and unveiled after a meeting on Sunday night, March 17, attended by Vice President Shettima, APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Monday Okpebholo, the party's flagbearer and other party chieftains

Idahosa is to replace Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was earlier announced by Okpebholo, as his running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally settled for Hon. Dennis Idahosa as its deputy governorship candidate in the September 21 Edo Governorship election.

Hon. Dennis Idahosa has been selected as Senator Monday Okpebholo's running mate for Edo election. Photo credit: Senator Monday Okpebholo, Hon. Dennis Idahosa

APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and national secretary, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru are to present Senator Monday Okpebholo, the party’s flagbearer and his running mate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Villa today, Monday, March 18.

As reported by The Nation, Idahosa, a House of Representatives member, emerged on Sunday night, March 17, after a long meeting by stakeholders from Edo, the party leadership and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also in the meeting were the party’s flagbearer, Senator Monday Okpebholo, former Edo governor, Senator Adams Oshiomole and Hon. Idahosa.

Idahosa lost the ticket to Okpebholo following the controversies that greeted the party’s shadow election of February 1 later concluded on February 21.

With his emergence as the deputy governorship candidate, it is expected that Idahosa would withdraw his law suit against the party regarding the outcome of the Edo primary elections.

Fayemi reacts as Oshiomhole says "Tinubu ruled out zoning"

On Wednesday, February 21, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said President Tinubu will not support the zoning of the governorship ticket of the APC ahead of the rescheduled primaries Thursday.

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, made this known to the State House correspondents after private talks with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. He said President Tinubu has also ruled out any zoning arrangement in the state.

Reacting, in a statement by his media aide, Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti, on Thursday, February 22, claimed that Oshiomhole ousted Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the party during the buildup to the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state.

“Earlier, Oshiomhole had attempted to eliminate some aspirants from contesting the primaries but failed,” Fayemi said.

