Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was recently declared the winner of the just concluded governorship primary election of the Al Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo, has sent a critical message to his opponents.

Speaking on Sunday, April 21, in Akure, the state capital, Governor Aiyedatiwa congratulated other aspirants who locked horns with him during the election and expressed gratitude to them for their efforts in growing the APC.

Aiyedatiwa extends hand of fellowship to aspirants

According to the governor, the participation of other aspirants in the Saturday, April 20, poll created so much awareness within and outside the party.

The governor also noted that his rivals did well to bring in "numerous new members into the party", a move which has enriched Nigeria's democracy and strengthened the state's chapter of the ruling party.

For Aiyedatiwa, this is not the time to hold grudges against anyone but for all to come together to work for the success of the party so as to remain in power.

He noted everyone in the party will gain, though at different times if they keep faith.

Aiyedatiwa also thanked the president and Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his leadership.

Part of his statement read:

“Let me at this time acknowledge and thank all the aspirants who threw their hats into the ring in the family contest to be the flag-bearer: Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, Hon. Isaac D. Kekemeke, Hon. Gbenga Edema, Mr. Ohunyeye Olamide Felix, Hon. Olujimi Odimayo, Mr. Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Morayo Lebi Esq, Prince Diran Iyantan, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Mrs. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo and Engr. Funke Omogoroye.

“Your participation has created so much awareness within and outside our party. You mobilized our members and removed apathy.

“You have also brought in numerous new members into the party. All of these have enriched our democracy and strengthened our party in the state..."

